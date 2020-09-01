Limerick semi-state firm reveals rise in profits

ANNUAL profits at the Shannon Foynes Port Company have once again increased, new figures out this week reveal.

The semi-state firm, which is charged with overseeing marine activities along the Shannon Estuary and managing ports, has seen its pre-tax profits rise from €4.4m in 2018 to €4.9m last year.

The profit was achieved despite an overall reduction in tonnages on 2018 - which was a record year for tonnage throughput thanks to elevated agricultural inputs arising from the drought-imposed fodder crisis.

Speaking on the publication of the report, chief executive Pat Keating said that while there will be short-term tonnage losses due to the reduction in fossil fuel imports, particularly the ending of coal imports for electricity generation stations, the global move to address climate change creates an unprecedented growth opportunity for the company and region.

The report revealed that since 2011 - the base year of the company’s masterplan, Vision 2041 - tonnage at Shannon Foynes Port’s general cargo terminals has increased by 56%.

However, while year-on-year overall tonnage throughput decreased by 10% to 9.6m tons, with reduced imports of coal for electricity generation accounting for most of this reduction, turnover decreased by a lesser 4.6% to just under €14m, down from €14.7m in 2018, highlighting the robust performance of Limerick and Foynes.

In the report, Mr Keating said that Foynes, the company’s largest general cargo terminal, recorded its second highest tonnage throughputs ever while Limerick Port continues to facilitate near historically high throughputs.

“A positive consequence of our performance in recent years, including for 2019, is that we are now much less reliant on third party terminals for profit and cashflow generation. For example, five years ago third-party terminals accounted for circa 75% of operating profit where today this proportion has reduced to under 25%,” he said.

The port company remains confident there are significant opportunities to grow and expand the port at the operating level arising from decarbonisation and renewable energy.