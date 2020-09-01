Motorists advised of Limerick motorway closure to facilitate works

A Section of the M7 motorway on the outskirts of Limerick city will be closed to traffic for two nights this week to facilitate works by the operators of the Limerick Tunnel.

In a public notice Limerick City and County Council says the temporary overnight closure will be in effect between 9pm and 5am on Tuesday and and Wednesday.

The south/westbound carriageway of the M7, between Junction 29 (Ballysimon) Junction 1 of the N18 (Adare/ Raheen) will be closed on each night.

Affected traffic will be diverted via Ballysimon Road, Childers Road and the John Carew Link Road.

“This proposed closure is on behalf of Directroute/Egis Lagan, the Limerick Tunnel operators, in order to carry out loop cutting works to the westbound carriageway at Junction 1 of the N18 westbound carriageway. The north/eastbound carriageway would remain unaffected during these works," said a spokesperson for the local authority.

