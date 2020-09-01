Limerick weather: Cloud and rain greet the start of September

SEPTEMBER will start off cloudy, with patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle through the morning.

This will clear during the early afternoon with a few bright or sunny spells developing.

However, another band of rain will arrive in western areas in the late evening.

Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. There will be mostly moderate southerly winds, will become fresh to strong along the west coast later.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Rain on Tuesday night and early Wednesday. Showers on Thursday, then mostly dry for Friday and next weekend as high pressure builds in. Winds fresh to strong on coasts at times this week.

