New Limerick car park is FREE to use

Limerick City and County Council has opened a new free car park minutes from the city centre.

Located at the Cleeves site, the car park can accommodate 122 cars and will be open from 7.30am until 6.30pm Monday to Friday.

"It can be accessed from the Condell Road and will be available to the public free of charge," said a spokesperson for the local authority who said usage of the car park will be reviewed regularly.

The Cleeves site is less than a kilometre from the city centre, making it ideal for those who are visiting Limerick city.

The council says the car park, which has been used during the Christmas period in recent years, may open at weekends if there is enough demand.