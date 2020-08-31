Multiple drink-driving arrests in Limerick garda district on one night

THREE motorists were arrested for drink-driving offences in the Bruff garda district on a single night, gardai have revealed.

The detections were made by members of the Roads Policing Unit who were on duty over the weekend.

In one case, which has been highlighted on social media, a driver who was stopped in the Kilmallock area, was allegedly found to be more than three times the legal limit.

“Never get behind the wheel if under the influence of drink or drugs,” said a garda spokesperson.

During what gardai say was a “busy” weekend in the Bruff district, several other road traffic offences were detected.