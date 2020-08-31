Suspect released following discovery of stolen dogs in Limerick

GARDAI investigating the discovery of ten stolen dogs say a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It follows the arrest of a man following the seizure of the canines at a location in Rathkeale on August 1.

Just one of the ten dogs has been returned to its owner while others have been rehomed.

Last week, detectives from the Newcastle West garda district arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the investigation.

Gardai have confirmed he has since been released without charge and that further directions are to be sought from the DPP.

The investigation is ongoing.