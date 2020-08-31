O’Donovan welcomes €2m investment in Limerick

MINISTER for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan has welcomed a major investment by Minister Hildegarde Naughton TD for road works including pedestrian crossings, footpaths, lighting, drainage and safety measures across County Limerick.

"Communities across Limerick will benefit from substantial investment for their areas. Various different projects are being included for towns and villages like the installation of pedestrian crossings or the removal of difficult flooding problems off of sections of road.”

"As TD for the County I would have identified most of these needs to Limerick City and County Council and have met local area engineers to get these matters pushed forwards.

"This investment by government is also important because it is an important injection of €2 million which will allow for local construction works in several of our communities," said Minister O'Donovan.

He also pointed out that the works in question will make the areas where the roads and footpaths are being repaired or installed safer for pedestrians and other road users.

"The recent Covid restrictions have seen a major rise in the numbers of people walking so this money will help those areas to be safer and allow more people to use our footpaths and roads more safely," said Minister O'Donovan.

He concluded by saying he would continue to work with Fine Gael councillors across the county to identify work like this that the Council and the government can complete, and that he would engage positively with the council staff to advance projects for communities across Limerick.

Fellow Limerick minister, Niall Collins said works will commence immediately which will greatly improve local amenities and facilities.

"This is very welcome funding for Limerick, many projects and communities will benefit. The Active Travel grant scheme is a very positive initiative which will see communities across the country benefiting from improved and more accessible walking and cycling infrastructure as well as stimulating local employment.

"The projects included in the scheme can make a real difference to people – footpaths and cycle ways that allow children to walk/cycle to school and to local sport clubs; the dishing of footpaths and pedestrian crossings that improve access to local amenities and links to public transport, and improvements to town and village centres that will support our hard hit retail and hospitality sectors," said Minister Collins.

He continued: "The recent severe weather has again highlighted the challenges presented by climate change on our road infrastructure. The Climate Change Adaptation grants now being provided will help local authorities to deal with the essential repairs needed in the aftermath of the severe weather but also to take steps towards making their road networks more resilient in the longer term.

"Families and businesses in our villages, towns and cities right across the country will benefit from these important ‘shovel ready’ projects as soon as November this year. The funding being announced today will go a long way in facilitating a secure environment for our children in their daily commute to school as part of our work on the Safe Routes to School initiative.”

The full list of projects in Limerick are below