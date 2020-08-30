BREAKING: Six new Covid-19 cases in Limerick; 42 reported nationally

There have been a further six new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

Fourteen cases were reported in the county on Saturday evening.

As of midnight Saturday, August 29, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Twenty four in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the remaining 12 are located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo. There is now a total of 28,760 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have been been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today. There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 20 are men / 22 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; 15 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and six cases have been identified as community transmission.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.