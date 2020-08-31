Motorists watching videos on their phones didn't see garda cycling beside them in Limerick village

Eleven drivers caught on their mobiles in Adare

LIMERICK Roads Policing Unit issued fines to 11 drivers for holding a mobile phone while driving through Adare on Friday.

Gardai say some of the 11 were watching video clips on their phones as they drove through the village and "didn't notice a garda cycling beside them in high visibility uniform".

Gardai say you are "four times more likely to have a crash when you're on a mobile phone".