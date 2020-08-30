Gardai seek public's help in finding 5-year-old

GARDAI are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 5-year-old Fionn Bates who was reported missing on Saturday.

An Garda Síochána believe Fionn is in the company of his father, Adrian Bates (41 years old). Both Fionn and Adrian went missing from their home in Clonmel.

Gardaí believe that Fionn and Adrian travelled from Clonmel in a Silver Toyota Yaris with registration number 01MH2316.

An Garda Síochána are not aware of Fionn’s whereabouts at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information on Fionn's whereabouts to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177 640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gardaí are also appealing to Fionn's father, Adrian Bates, to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.