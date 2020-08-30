Limerick Weather: Rain is unlikely for a dry and sunny day

CONDITIONS for Limerick are expected to be dry and sunny with a bit of overcast throughout the day, albeit warmer temperatures than Saturday.

According to Met Eireann, it will be partially cloudy with a bit of sunlight for most of the morning and early afternoon and right into the evening.

Temperatures will reach a maximum 17 degrees between 2pm and 6pm, and it will dip to a cool 12 degrees by midnight.

Likewise in Munster, it will be dry in most areas on Sunday with varying cloud and sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees Celsius with light variable breezes.