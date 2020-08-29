Deaths in Limerick - August 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Mary O’Sullivan (nee Quirke), Springmount, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully in the presence of her family on Thursday 27th. August 2020 at University Hospital Kerry

Mary is very sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, daughters Breda and Mimi, sons Johnny, Liam and Jamie, sons-in-law Johnnie Gartlan and Pat Murphy, daughters-in-law Maria, Sheila and Anna-Marie, grandchildren Johnathan, Brianne, Scott, Eric, Alyssa, Ethan, Keira, Sarah, Jamie, Jack, Seanie and David, brothers Micheal, Jamesie, Liam and Maurice, sisters Bridie and Joan, (Mary is predeceased by her brother Timmy and sisters Margaret Rose and Kathleen), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

A Private Family Funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Monday at 11.00 a.m. on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to University Hospital Kerry. For those who would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour the funeral cortege will depart The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Monday at 12.00 p.m. on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com.

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary’s life at a later date.

The death has occurred of Noreen Moran (née Hennessy), Hawthorn Court, Kennedy Park. Late of Evegalahoo, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick, 29th August 2020. Wife of the late Tony Moran. Survived by daughter Caroline, sons Anthony and John, sisters, brother, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law.

May she rest in peace

In compliance with Government HSE guidelines regarding funerals Noreen's funeral Mass will take place Monday, 31st August 2020, at 11.00am Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro (family and close friends only) burial afterwards Mount St Oliver Cemetery (also for family and close friends).

The death has occurred of Robert Ryan, 64 Woodfield Grove, Newcastle West, Limerick, on 29th August 2020, suddenly at UHL. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna, son Dean, daughters Sarah and Molly and partners Katie and Nathan, grandchildren Lily and Bobby, sisters Suzanne and Lorna, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In accordance with government guidelines a private family funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West this Monday (31st August) at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Calvery Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be offered by clicking on the link below. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedys Undertakers.