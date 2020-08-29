Limerick Weather: Spots of sunlight and little chance of rain

AFTER a week of rain and thunder, Saturday is expected to bring the remedy with spots of sunlight throughout the day.

According to Met Eireann, it will be partially cloudy for most of the day with maximum temperatures of 15 degrees in the late afternoon.

There is no prediction of rain (so far) and the evening will remain cool and cloudy into the night, with the mercury dipping to 11 degrees after midnight.

Across Munster, it will be a mostly dry day apart from an isolated light shower, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Moderate north to northwest winds, will be fresh at times near the coast. Cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.