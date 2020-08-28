15 films on TV to pick from as the nights close in

Logan Saturday 29/8 CH4 @ 9pm

An old and broken Logan is quietly eking out an existence as a limo driver. His X-Men days are far behind him. Until a young girl called Laura comes looking for help. This final installment in Wolverine's story is a stunner. A superhero/western/drama that will knock you for six even if comic book movies aren't your thing. Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart and little Dafne Keen are all in spectacular form here. BTW, it's brutally violent so be wary.



The Good Girl Saturday 29/8 TG4 @ 11.15pm

Justine is trapped in a dead end job in a crappy little town and she's not enjoying life with her husband. Until she meets an unusual co-worker called Holden. Holden has....notions. This is the film that made people realise there was far more to Jennifer Aniston than haircuts and mega famous sitcoms. A heartfelt and emotional movie with a couple of fine supporting turns from the always reliable John C.Reilly and a babyfaced Jake Gyllenhaal.



Mandy Sat 29/8 Film4 @ 10.45pm

Mandy and Red are living a lovely peaceful life in the wilds of the Pacific northwest. One day Mandy has the misfortune to run into a cult called Children of the New Dawn and their peace crumbles. This 2018 horror thriller is one hell of a watch. Horrifying, bizarre and strangely beautiful. It's the weirdest film you'll see on TV this week and Andrea Riseborough, Nicholas Cage and Ireland's own Ned Dennehy all add to the joy.



Looper Sunday 30/8 BBC2 @ 00.15am

Set in the near future where unwanted people are disposed of by sending them back in time to be killed. This is all well and good until a man is faced with an older version of himself. A magnificently original piece of sci fi/action right here. Chilling, brutal, intelligent and mind boggling. Joseph Gordon Levitt and Bruce Willis have a whale of a time playing the young/old versions and Emily Blunt does stellar work as a protective mother caught up in it all.

28 Days Sunday 30/8 RTE1 @ 00.30am

Gwen loves the sauce way too much and the day she ruins her sister's wedding is the day she ends up in rehab. She has no interest in being there but eventually realises it's for the best. The great Sandra Bullock does well in this rather cliched but very watchable look at the work involved in getting yourself clean. A nice cast includes Marianne Jean- Baptist, Alan Tudyk and Voggo Mortensen amongst others.

Identity Sunday 30/8 The Horror Channel @ 9pm

A disparate group of people find themselves being picked off one by one at a run down motel in the middle of nowhere. Just what on earth could be going on? An entertaining and blackly comic, grisly whodunnit filled with enough twists and turns for a dozen films. There's a fine cast too including John Cusack, Ray Liotta and Amanda Peet and their good work might just stop your eyes from rolling out of your head late in the story.

Border Monday 31/8 CH4 @ 00.55am

Tina's a customs officer with a difference. She can smell fear off the people she comes into contact with every day. One day she meets someone like her and things get.....interesting. This adult fairy-tale from Sweden contains some disturbing material but that doesn't stop it from being one of the best films of 2018. Original, surreal, darkly funny and grounded by a phenomenal turn from Eva Melander.

Steve Jobs Monday 31/8 TG4 @ 9.30pm

Steve Jobs, the man who made Apple into what it is today wasn't a very nice person. We meet him at 3 stages in his life and get an insight into what made him tick. Danny Boyle's drama is an engaging watch and one that isn't afraid to show the nasty side of it's subject. Michael Fassbender as Jobs & Kate Winslet as Joanna Hoffman put in a excellent work and Seth Rogen is surprising in a dramatic role as Steve Wozniak.

Gumshoe Monday 31/8 Talking Pictures TV @ 11pm

He's 31. He's a bingo caller and he's not happy about it. So Eddie puts an ad in the paper advertising himself as a private eye. He's been inspired by his love of private eye novels. Why not? It might be interesting. This early Stephen Frears film is fun, fast moving, quotable and contains some decent twists and turns that you need to keep sharp for. Albert Finney and Billie Whitelaw do well as the leads.

Horror Of Dracula Tuesday 1/9 The Horror Channel @ 02.45am

The Prince of Darkness has had his sanctuary disturbed and so sets out to prey on the loved ones of his attacker. Only one man, Dr Van Helsing, can stand up to him. This 1958 Hammer Horror take on the legend of Dracula is a magnificent film. Unsettling, sensual, beautiful looking and after 60 years, still startlingly scary in places. 2 brilliant performances from Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing seal the deal.

American Made Tuesday 1/9 Film4 @ 9pm

The story of Barry Seal, pilot, cigar smuggler, CIA spook, drug runner contracted to the Medellin Cartel and eventually gun smuggler for the Contras. This Tom Cruise led action thriller is a highly enjoyable watch despite the subject matter. One of those films that would be considered far fetched if it was fiction. Strong turns from Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright and Alejandro Edda all add to the fun.

Only God Forgives Wednesday 2/9 Sony Movies @ 00.45am

A decade ago Julian killed a man and disappeared into the Bangkok underground. Now the death of a young girl and the arrival of his mother into the mess flips his life upside down. Nicolas Winding Refn's 2013 crime drama is tough, seedy and vicious look into the sordid side of life in the Thai capital. It's not going to be for everyone but it's an interesting and atmospheric watch. Ryan Gosling's the lead but Kristin Scott Thomas and Vithaya Pansringarm own this film.

Drowning By Numbers Thursday 3/9 Film @ 01.20am

3 women, a granny, a mother and a daughter, each called Cissie, are sick of their husbands and decide to do something about them. A grimly humorous and very odd movie from the depths of director Peter Greenaway's psyche. There's so much going on you won't be able to look way while a trio of mighty turns from Joan Plowright, Joely Richardson and Juliet Stevenson stave off the darkness of the story.

The Man Who Wanted To Fly Thursday 3/9 RTE1 @ 11.20pm

Bobby Coote is a Cavan man in his 80's and he has a dream. He wants to fly a plane before it's too late. So he sets out to put his plan into motion. This delightful documentary is just what we need these days. A look at an obsession 50 years in the making but also a look at the family and community around who want it all to come to fruition. Record this one and watch it when you need to cheer yourself up because it's just the ticket.

The Lion In Winter Friday 4/9 TCM @ 6.35am

England. The 12th century. King Henry II is coming to the end of his reign. His 3 sons are in the line of succession but his choice is clashing with that of his wife Queen Eleanor. Her and her children set out to force his hand. A witty and complex script filled with all manner of backstabbing and shnakery plus pitch perfect performances from Peter O'Toole & Katherine Hepburn turn this into a very congenial history lesson.

Read more at http://hamsandwichcinema.blogspot.com/