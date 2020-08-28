Deaths in Limerick — August 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerry O'Brien, Brother Russell House, Mulgrave Street.

Late of Oakview Drive, Ballinacurra and Thomas Street, Limerick. Gerry died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved son of the late Batt & Kitty O’Brien, dearest brother of Miriam, Rena, Rose, Pat & Eugene and loving uncle of Alex. Sadly missed by family, relatives & his many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Denmark Street on Tuesday (Sept. 1st) for Mass at 11 am. Cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to family members and close friends only.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section (below), through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Mary (Bridget) Nash, Ballinamona, Askeaton, Limerick.



Mary Bridget Nash, Ballinamona, Askeaton, Co. Limerick. 27th August 2020. Peacefully at Abbot Close Care Centre, Askeaton. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her kind neighbours and friends. A special thanks to the staff of Abbot Close.

May she Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass will take place in John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan on Saturday 29th at 2 o’ clock. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilcornan Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines the funeral will be for neighbours and friends. Messages of sympathy can be sent to Downeys Funeral Home. Contact Downeys- 061393111.

The death has occurred of Rita McQuaid (née McNamara)

Staten Island, New York and late of 3 River Place, off Sandmill, Limerick



Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters Anne and Bridget, brother Anthony, his partner Sadie, nieces and nephews all other relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Burial to take place in New York.