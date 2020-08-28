BREAKING: Increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has recorded another increase in Covid-19 cases in Limerick this Friday.

This comes after Limerick recorded 82 new cases over the past two weeks, 5% of the national outlook over the past fortnight.

There are 127 new cases nationwide, with no further deaths. The HPSC figures show that of the 127 new cases, 52 were in Dublin, 13 in Monaghan, nine in Tipperary, eight in Meath, eight in Wexford, eight in Roscommon, and the remaining 29 were identified in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

The Department of Health did not indicate the exact figure in its statement.

The latest published figures show that there are 713 cases in Limerick.

Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, Department of Health, said: “While the number of people in critical care remains stable we have seen an additional 8 people hospitalised in the last 24 hours.

“If cases continue to rise we will see an inevitable increase in the number of people hospitalised. We all have a role to play in preventing that from happening.

“This weekend it is vital that people play their part by decreasing social contacts. Do not drop your guard just because you are meeting people close to you. Remember that just because somebody looks and feels well, that does not mean they are Covid free.”