Council provides update on missing Limerick statue

LIMERICK Council has moved to allay fears a popular city centre statue had been removed for good.

Questions were asked as shoppers in Cruises Street noticed an omission from the heart of the thoroughfare - the Singer from Quimper.

The statue, which depicts a female singer holding a tambourine, was completed by renowned bronze sculptor Rowan Alexander to mark the twinning of Limerick and the French city of Quimper.

Appropriately, the area of Cruises Street the singer was located in is named Quimper Square.

It will return, with a council spokesperson confirming it was removed for renovation.

"The statue known as the Singer from Quimper was removed from its location on Cruises Street for repair. Work is taking place on the statue and will be returned to its plinth when they are completed," they said.

One of the Lady of Quimper's legs was damaged so it was taken down and the artist who designed it carried out a repair at his workshop. The repairs are complete and it will be put back in place in a few days. https://t.co/I5acCYA6q1 — Cllr Daniel Butler (@DanielButlerFG) August 27, 2020

In recent years, the sculpture - which was installed in Quimper Square in 2006 to mark the 25th anniversary of Limerick's partnership with the French resort - had become green due to heavy rain which was eroding the bronze material.