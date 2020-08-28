Limerick weather: Sunshine to break through after cloudy start

AS we head towards the weekend, it will be largely dry with sunshine breaking through after a cloudy start in Limerick.

Fresh and gusry northerly winds will be strong in the west of the county near the coast, with maximum temperatures of between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

National Outlook

A generally settled but rather cool spell of weather for this weekend with high pressure dominating. Atlantic frontal systems returning early next week.

Any remaining showers will die out by Friday night and long clear spells will develop. There will be lows of between seven and 10 degrees with northerly winds gradually moderating.

A mostly sunny start on Saturday will give way to a cloudier afternoon with more of a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It will be a largely dry day though, with just isolated light showers. Moderate north to northwest winds, will be fresh at times near coasts. Cool for the time of year with highs of just 13 to 16 degrees. Dry and clear on Saturday night with lows of 5 to 9 degrees in mainly light northwest or variable breezes.

