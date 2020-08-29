Limerick stars feature on RTE's History of Irish Hip Hop

LIMERICK Person of the Month for August, Denise Chaila is joined by fellow Limerick artists Blindboy from the Rubberbandits, God Knows, Strange Boy and Murli help to tell the story of Irish Hip Hip.



'Origins: The Story of Irish Hip Hop' is a new documentary that chronicles the journey of the genre in Ireland over the past four decades, it's been in the works for several years and is the most comprehensive oral history of hip hop in Ireland to date.



The 52-minute documentary which is presented by Red Bull and produced by Collective Films, premieres on RTÉ One on Thursday, September 3 and features interviews with journalists, music industry figures, musicians, archivists, fans and more, as they explore the reasons behind the booming Irish hip hop scene in 2020 and how exactly it arrived at this point.



Actor Emmet Kirwan and rapper/author/podcast host Blindboy discusses how hip hop became a voice for the Irish working class and how the playing field changed when artists found the courage to rap in their authentic accents.



Denise Chaila, God Knows and more discuss the infusion of their African backgrounds with their Irish upbringing and how it impacts their music and the stories they tell in their songs.



This documentary captures the beauty of how different voices can come together to make something unique and powerful – something that may not have originated here, but which has arguably captured the essence of modern Ireland like no other genre.