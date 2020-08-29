Limerick based Huntoffice.ie – Is helping you return to work safely

All employees and employers are faced with upcoming challenges in order to return to work safely. Huntoffice have a full range of products that can ensure protocols are followed and the spread of infection is kept at a minimum. We supply a number of key ranges, that will help you negotiate your Return to Work Schedule.

Our space and planning solutions can help with social distancing, to implement a set of measures intended to prevent the spread of a contagious disease by maintaining a physical distance between people and reducing the number of times people come into close contact with each other.

HuntOffice supply a large range of social distancing solutions to help you keep pace with everything that is happening with social distancing and safety.

All business types need to think about physical distancing measures going forward. The way people move and how people interact is constantly changing, and the need to adapt is important.

Encouraging good social distancing techniques, and educating staff and customers by utilising simple crowd control solutions is paramount.

Undoubtedly, hand hygiene is at the top of the list regarding preventing the spread of infections. Hand sanitiser and hand wash should be readily available at desks, canteens and washrooms and signage displayed encouraging compliance.

Cleaning protocols will need to be managed carefully - identification of contact points and consider removing unnecessary items especially in common areas - Reception, Canteen and Bathroom facilities.

Routinely clean all frequently touched surfaces in the workplace, such as workstations, countertops, and door handles. Disposable wipes can be used so that workers can wipe down commonly used surfaces (for example, doorknobs, keyboards, remote controls, desks).

Waste volumes will increase because of higher use of personal protective equipment (PPEs) such as gloves, facemasks and other materials including paper tissues.

To manage waste volumes, an adequate volume of waste bins should be available in the workplace, if possible, at every individual desk or common area.

Provide tissues and waste bins lined with plastic bags so that they can be emptied without contacting the contents.

Pedal-operated waste collection bins can be used, so that a 'no touch' with hands rule applies. In the absence of pedal-operated waste bins, bins with swinging lids can be opted as the alternative. Otherwise, open waste containers are better than those, which require physical opening/touching with hands. Colour coded waste segregation bins are also available. Waste bin liners should also be considered for every bin present.

IT'S very rare to find a business thriving during the coronavirus lockdown. But Newcastle West company Hunt Office supplies is doing just this. So much so, that it's founder Seamus Hunt has been able to take on five extra staff to cater for a surge in demand.

“Our own business has thrived during this period," Mr Hunt explains, "We have an online business and people have been driven online. They've relied on online business a lot more as other companies have closed.”

The company has seen growth by 30% year-on-year and left the businessman's fear at the start of lockdown unfounded.

“We thought like everyone else we'd be letting people go during Covid-19. But instead, we've been able to take on four to five people,” he said.

Headquartered in Newcastle West and marking 20 years in business, Hunt Office supplies also has a base in City West, Dublin.

With 150,000 products in stock, it's a one-stop shop for all office equipment - from stationary ink and toner, to laptops, office furniture and school supplies.

The firm also provides office fit-outs, and health and safety products. And it is with this, it has come into its own.

Mr Hunt said: “We provide sanitising stations, masks and signage, towels and tissues and all this kind of stuff. We sourced a lot of the product very quickly when this hit and we were able to see business skyrocket because of it.” There are 57 people working for the company, all doing so remotely at present.

The company owner is in no hurry to re-open its premises in Station Road. “We are lucky we had the technology in place so people could work remotely. They would be mainly in customer service, accounts and web administration. We're keeping it under constant review. We are closed until the end of September for definite. We don't feel the need to rush back. People's health and safety is paramount. We are in the lucky position where we can work from home so why risk everything,” Mr Hunt asked.

The biggest challenge for the company has been getting the stock in place.

“We had to react very quickly in buying products, getting them on site, taking on customer service people to help customers through the process. A lot of work was involved, but thankfully we were able to deliver,” he added.

For more, see www.huntoffice.ie, or telephone 069 77000.