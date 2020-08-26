Arrest made in connection with stolen dogs seized in Limerick

GARDAI have arrested a man in relation to the seizure of ten suspected stolen dogs in Rathkeale on August 1.

This Wednesday, detectives from the Newcastle West District arrested a man, aged in his 30s, in relation to the investigation. He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Of the ten dogs, only one owner was located. Since the appeal to identify possible owners on August 5, some of the dogs have been rehomed.