IFA Smart Farming virtual talk to take place this Friday

SMART Farming, the voluntary resource efficiency programme run by the IFA in partnership with the EPA, will host an online farm talk this Friday, August 28 at www.smartfarming.ie

Limerick IFA chairman Shay Galvin said that the online format “gives people the opportunity to play back the demonstrations, while allowing us to capture a variety of sustainable practices from across the country and display them on our Smart Farming website”.

Speakers and demonstration videos include:

Tommy Boland, UCD, demonstrating the work that is taking place on multispecies swards on the Devenish Farm.

Mark Plunkett, Teagasc, showing the benefits of low emission slurry spreading in Moorepark for efficient nutrient application.

Ailbhe Douglas and Cormac Mc Conigley, from LAWPRO, and Peter Comer, from Teagasc, showing some of the work that is happening in the ASSAP programme along water courses.

Donal Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Cork, demonstrating how he manages his dairy farm for biodiversity gains through the work of the Bride Project.

The demonstrations will be on www.smartfarming.ie on Friday, and Mr Galvin, from Croom, is encouraging farmers to log on to learn something new.

Any questions or feedback can be sent to smartfarming@ifa.ie