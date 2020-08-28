Limerick's Gas Networks project completion nears as soil removal complete

GAS NETWORKS Ireland has completed the removal of soil at its Dock Road site, paving the way for project completion by next week.

The removal of soil was the latest phase in a multi-year programme of remediation, in order to render the city centre site commercially available.

As part of the multi-million euro project, 80,000 litres of coal tar is to be taken off-site in tanks and will be shipped to Finland via the Limerick Docks, a spokesperson for Gas Networks Ireland confirmed.

This contaminated material is a common by-product of historical gas making, which had occurred at this site from the 1850s until the 1970s.

There were 135 truck movements from the site, and was completed in a single day with the support of the Environmental Protection Agency, Limerick City and County Council, local gardai and the community, a spokesperson said.

But the works have been subject to major scrutiny, after the Environmental Protection Agency received more than 75 complaints from the public over odour emissions. Gas Networks has stated these emissions are “not toxic”.

In a statement to the Leader, Gas Networks Ireland confirmed that the removal of soil was completed, and that the project remains on course to be finished by the end of the month.

“The latest phase involved the removal of soil which was not suitable for treatment on-site. This soil contained high concentrations of coal tar and required treatment off-site.

“Approximately 3,500 tonnes of material was transported safely and efficiently to the nearby ship at Limerick Docks from where it is being transported to Finland for further treatment.”

The remaining excavated soil will now be stabilised and backfilled on site, the spokesperson said.

“The remaining activities on-site are to complete the surface capping and install groundwater monitoring boreholes.

“We would like to thank the community in the Dock Road and surrounding areas in Limerick for their continuing patience and understanding while we complete these necessary works. We will continue to communicate progress updates to local stakeholders as the project comes to an end.”

Last Monday and Tuesday, an environmental activist picketed outside the entrance of the gates of the Dock Road and O’Curry Street site, in a bid to prevent trucks from leaving with the coal tar subtance. Gardai were called to intervene on Tuesday.