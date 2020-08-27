Covid-19 sees Limerick Network awards head online

THE Network Limerick businesswoman of the year awards will be a far more low key affair than in other years due to Covid-19.

This year, the Savoy Hotel will play host to the ceremony – but instead of a wine reception, and a stellar event, there will just be two people and a camera-man present, with the awards being hosted on the internet.

It comes after government re-tightened restrictions following a worrying upsurge in Covid-19 cases last week.

The annual event was already due to welcome only the 24 award nominees – but now, according to Edwina Gore of Network Limerick, even they will have to watch online from home.

Despite this, the awards will still be hotly contested, with five category awards up for grabs. These are business innovation, emerging new business, solo businesswoman, transformative employee and the power within champion.

Most categories are new this year and were introduced to recognise the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic; transforming how a business operates while caring for family and others, remote working, and coping with isolation.

The winners of each award category will go on to compete at the Network Ireland national businesswoman of the year on October 2 – and also set to be held on the Internet, at least in part.