Bespoke achievement: Limerick boy is City & Guilds qualified mechanic at just 15

AGED only 15, Sean Byrnes has already racked up more achievements than most of us will do in our entire life.

The teenager’s motto is All Things Are Possible and he is a young man of his word. Sean was born with spinabifida and hydrocephalus and has no use of his lower limbs but this has never stopped him reaching and exceeding his goals.

“Don’t let it be about your disability. Let it be about your ability,” he says.

When registering for his fifth Great Limerick Run he decided to start a fundraising campaign for Limerick’s first Hand Trike Club.

“I wanted to inspire and encourage others with disabilities and challenges to get out, try something new, be active in the community and have fun,” said Sean. His aim was to raise €10,000 to purchase five hand trikes and he exceeded that figure.

Now he can fix – and hopefully one day build – hand trikes. It is thanks to Marty Mannering who runs Ireland’s first Bicycle Engineering Traineeship at the Limerick and Clare Education Training Board supported High Nelly Bike Centre in Pallasgreen. Sean is Ireland’s first and youngest certified City and Guilds bicycle mechanic.

“The four-day programme was physically challenging and demanding but when I completed the final day and received my certification it was the proudest day of my life,” said Sean.

As usual, he has no plans to stop there. Sean now has his sights set on participating in Europe's first Engineering Academy for bicycle design and manufacture in Limerick city as part of his transition year in Scoil na Trionoide Naofa in Doon. After completing the 20-week programme Sean’s goal is one day to build his very own hand trike.

Sean and proud parents, John and Fiona, expressed their sincere thanks to Marty for his support and encouragement.

Marty said they were delighted when Sean approached them and asked if he could attend the professional bicycle mechanic training programme.

“We have fixed Sean’s professional hand trike a few times as mechanics here and every time we worked on the incredible machine we wondered how well he was doing in making a name for himself among the hand trike competitive world. The bike is an engineering work of art and Sean can do the work needed going forward himself.

“Limerick has become the main focus of the professional bicycle mechanic industry with the IPBMA (Irish Professional Bicycle Mechanics Association) of which Sean is now a member originating here, alongside the Bicycle Engineering Academy that opens its doors to full-time students who would like to study the amazing growth subject of bicycle engineering as a career going forward,” said Marty.

Cycling’s popularity has skyrocketed during Covid.

“It is a proud day for Limerick to see the youngest professional bicycle mechanic in the country and the launch of Europe's first Engineering Academy for bicycle design and manufacture hail from County Limerick.

“We would hope that Sean will join the first lucky students to avail of the full-time bicycle engineering design and build traineeship which will be based in Limerick city at the state of the art academy in Roxboro due to open its doors in September,” said Marty. See www.BEA.ie for more information.