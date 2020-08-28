Limerick Show’s proud history to resume in 2021

LIMERICK Show was able to hold its AGM last week in the Woodlands but sadly not the day itself in Limerick Racecourse.

The small attendance at the AGM did hear the good news that they have enough money in the coffers to hold a show next year.

As one of Limerick’s landmark events it was sorely missed this year, none more so than by the thousands of patrons, hundreds of stewards, judges, doctors, vets and helpers who mark it in their annual calendars.

Dickie Power, president, said the racecourse on Sunday should have been buzzing with activity from early morning until sunset over picturesque Greenmount Park.

“In the intervening hours exhibitors would have been arriving from virtually every county in Ireland with what they hoped was to be their prize-winning horse, pony, pedigree cow, garden produce, crafts, favourite dog and so much more. The show is fortunate to have a group of generous and loyal sponsors who have supported the show over the years. The JP McManus Benevolent Fund has supported the show for the last two years and it has allowed the committee to add many extra events to show day,” said Mr Power.

However, the show is so much more than one day a year says the Grange man.

“It is a community of stewards and helpers whose common bond is their involvement in organising the show and an ambition to show off all that is best in Limerick to the world

The show has just celebrated its ninetieth birthday and has changed hugely over the nine decades since it was first staged just before the crash and world slump in 1929,” said Mr Power.

Among the many famous people to have attended the show were Sir Antony Eden who went on to become British prime minister, while former Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave rode in jumping classes in Greenpark. More recently, in 2003, Robert Mueller, then director of the FBI, attended the show complete with his security detail. He became famous throughout the world as the man who investigated President Donald Trump.

Show chairmen over the years included the late Cllr John Finucane and Jimmy Hannon, brothers Pat and Leo Walsh, and Mr Power. It is currently in very good hands with Richard Kennedy at the helm. While Donie O’Connor is a very hard-working secretary/manager of the show .

Current show solicitor Bill Leahy, of Leahy Reidy, continues the link with the founders as show solicitor. Another of the founding committee was WG Peacocke, whose son Billy remains on the organising committee. Many of the founding families have ceased to exist in Limerick but Thomas O’Brien Kelly and Ralph Holliday are still represented by Tom O’Brien Kelly of the Ennis Road and Chris Holliday of Garden World. The family of first show chairman Lord Dunraven is represented by his great grandson Sir Francis Brooke of Croom.

Of course, the show has changed and evolved over the years in keeping with the changes in Irish life.

“It has become much more community oriented and last year the show became charity partners with Professor Rajnish and Edel Gupta’s Mid-West Cancer Foundation. Another high point of last year was the riding for the disabled classes held in conjunction with Liskennett Equine Therapy Centre and Clonshire Equestrian, both of whom do such marvelous work for special needs riders.

“This was the brainchild of Richard O’Regan and Joan Bateman, who run the horse and pony showing classes. Meanwhile, showjumping is organised by the popular and hard- working Bill Hanly, of Hanly Donnellan. Cattle classes are looked after by Dr Doreen Corridan, bovine breeding specialist,” said Mr Power. And they are all looking forward to the 2021 Limerick Show.