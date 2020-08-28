Limerick man's three houses flooded last week and now garage is underwater

IN the early hours of Tuesday morning of last week three of Clinton Kiernan’s properties in Kilmallock were flooded.

And this Tuesday his garage is underwater after the Loobagh burst its banks again.

Clinton said it has been a week of “pure misery” since water came in to his own home and two other properties he owns on Wolfe Tone Street.

“It came in the back door first then out the front door. It rushed straight through. It was just under two feet. I’m here 30 years and it is the first time it has ever come into the houses.

“We’ve spent the week trying to dry the place and trying to find places to put stuff. We’ve been keeping the fires going flat out and trying to get the heating going. The burners were outside so the water went into them,” said Clinton.

With the help of his daughter’s partner they have put up countless sandbags after the flooding on Monday / Tuesday of last week. However, Clinton said he is “constantly worried”. And on Monday night his garage was flooded.

Speaking this Tuesday morning, Clinton said the houses escaped this time but his garage and surrounds was flooded.

“It is closed today. I had to send three lads home. It is full of water – you can’t get in or out,” said Clinton. He says the river needs to be dredged. “It is completely blocked in parts,” he says.

Clinton doesn’t have insurance because he can’t get it due to their proximity to the river.

Minister Niall Collins and Cllr Mike Donegan have visited the affected areas in Kilmallock. Around 10 homes in and around the town and in Effin were flooded. They have asked the council to carry out an investigation into the cause of the flooding and to “assess whether the flood defences in Kilmallock are adequate and fit for purpose”.

Deputy Richard O’Donoghue also visited flooded homeowners.

“It was devastating to walk through their houses. People in Kilmallock and surrounding areas have raised concerns over the past 15 to 20 years of potential flooding due to the lack of maintenance and pipe infrastructure. For years the council has had an embargo on employing people for such maintenance.

“I walked through houses that were decimated due to flooding because of lack of basic maintenance not done for the past number of years,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

The TD said that the river in Kilmallock was dredged 15 years ago to prevent such flooding and “nothing has been done since then”.

He called for a full review of the drains and water courses in the area and on the council and government to “acknowledge that they are responsible for this catastrophe”.

“All costs associated with this episode needs to be borne by local government and the OPW. Should residents that are not in a flood plane claim off their insurance, they should not be penalised by not getting further insurance,” said Deputy O’Donoghue.

Cllr PJ Carey said the dykes have to be cleared by the OPW.

“The pinch points need to be widened. There is no other way otherwise these same problems will occur. The flash flooding appears to be getting worse every year. The rain will not stop. Preventative maintenance needs to be carried out immediately. The trees, mud, sandbanks, silt etc that has gathered at the bridges also must be cleared. This is why the water backs up so fast. The water needs to be dispersed faster,” said Cllr Carey.

