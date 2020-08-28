Mastermind behind serial killer's arrest features on Limerick reality star’s podcast

AS HE mounted the platform from the Dart, he couldn’t help feel shocked and disturbed at what he was listening to.

It was an auditory sensation, being plugged into Michelle McNamara’s ‘I’ll Be Gone In The Dark’ tuning into to the theories of who this fiend was, and what he did.

Limerick man Barry-John Leahy was hooked. So much so that when he arrived home that evening at his family home in Blackrock, he couldn’t contain his excitement when his mother turned on the radio and it was announced that the Golden State Serial Killer had been caught.

“I was like ‘Hang on a second—shut up, shut up! They caught him, they caught him!’ And no one could understand how I was so excited about it.”

The Golden State Serial Killer, formally known as Joseph James D’Angelo Jr, a former member of the police force, murdered at least 13 people, raped more than 50 women, and committed over 120 burglaries in the state of California between 1973 and 1986.

Undoubtedly considered one of America’s most evil human beings, D’Angelo was finally handed down his life sentence last Friday, after decades of rigorous detective work.

Since listening to McNamara’s audiobook on that train in April 2018, Barry has been emotionally invested in the story and the people behind the historic investigation.

And that includes the man who led to the seismic arrest, former detective Paul Holes. Barry was able to mix his passion of podcasting and the Golden State Serial Killer story, and interviewed the acclaimed detective ahead of last Friday’s sentencing.

Barry’s podcast Talk of Shame, which started in January, is the culmination of three years of humming and hawing but made it a New Year’s resolution to deliver the goods.

At first, his direction was towards sex and dating, but eventually concluded that there was no longevity in that. So he careened towards a different route—interviewing eccentric characters, such as porn stars, crime journalists, and black activist Daryl Davis.

But getting to talk to Paul Holes was the cherry on top, so he could understand a little bit more about the notorious killer that shook the US for the second half of the 20th century.

“What set him apart was his brazenness. He used to go in, and whenever he would commit the acts, he would then leave people tied up, and he’d go in and make himself dinner. It’s just the comfort that he had. Like, he might’ve opened up a beer and sit out in their back garden, drinking a beer or whatever.”

He said unlike the Ted Bundys, there was no frenzied attack and did not flee the crime scenes straight away.

But despite being a member of the force, he didn’t take into account the crucial forensic element of an investigation—DNA, of which he left a lot at crime scenes.

This is where Holes comes into the picture. The detective was able to use D’Angelo’s DNA and profile it on the GEDMatch website, an online hub to compare DNA samples.

From that, he traced the match back to the 1840s and all the way through his family tree, and was able to make deductions based on those living in the California area at any given time.

Even though this led to an historic policing achievement, privacy advocates have lobbied against this use of investigative means. But it’s something that Barry has no issue with and even raised that view with Paul Holes in his interview.

For most part of the interview, it was simply about “getting it straight from the horse’s mouth”.

Barry’s no stranger to the media. In a slightly different setting, he was a welcome addition to the cast of RTE’s First Dates earlier this year.

“This is definitely my passion project. It just gives me this opportunity where I can sit down and talk to these people for an hour, and I can actually have just a completely open conversation with them. There’s not many jobs where you get to do that. I really enjoy speaking to these people. And, eventually, do I want to monetise it? I’d love to do that.”

Inspired by Joe Rogan, Bill Burr, the It Girls and Guys I F’d podcasts, is far from $150m Spotify payouts, but he is determined to make this a success.

“You can get discouraged after a few months and you’re saying: ‘Hang on a second, why amn’t I growing?’ I think the thing with podcasts is, number one, you gotta have thick skin and you gotta have perseverance, and you gotta just keep going.”

Barry, 34, who works at a London-based cloud communications company, grew up in Bracken Gardens, North Circular Road, and attended Limerick School Project and Salesians before moving to Dublin at age 11.

His father is Shannon RFC president, John Leahy, who runs Clareview Motors on the Ennis Road.

