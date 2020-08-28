Limerick Dad who fought for rights of daughter would 'do it all again'

A LIMERICK father who hit out at the State, healthcare providers and local charities over their silence when an “essential service” for his special needs daughter was shut down has not only seen the service restored but he has also received an apology from the CEO of the Brothers of Charity.

Tony Noonan’s daughter Siobhan, 39, who has the rare genetic neurological disorder Rett Syndrome, was one of three people who had been attending the Brothers of Charity day services in Foynes.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the day service closed on March 13. Siobhan had been attending the service for around 15 years, five days a week.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader in late July, Mr Noonan from Templeglantine lambasted the health care provider for showing “no compassion or care” for his family in their time of need.

Since Mr Noonan went public however, a plan of action was put in place and Siobhan has now returned to her five-day service with the Brothers of Charity in Foynes.

“I suppose the decision to put our special needs daughter who suffers with Rett Syndrome, out in the public eye was just heartbreaking,” Mr Noonan explained.

“Would I do it again? The answer is yes, because no one will treat my daughter in this shameless manner. As her father I am her voice.”

Siobhan who is non-verbal needs 24/7 care. Mr Noonan’s biggest source of disappointment was that for 12 weeks after her service was stopped the family had no contact from their service provider.

“They have a duty of care to my daughter. It’s written into their care plan that they contact the family once a week, Covid or no Covid. But this did not happen. No compassion shown. Their logo is love and respect but they didn’t show it to us,” he said in late July.

Mr Noonan also felt very let down that the charities he has supported to the tune of around €250k through his hugely popular Christmas lights display hadn’t made any contact with him during his own time of need, even if it was to just make a call.

However, since he went public, as well as Siobhan returning to her service, Mr Noonan says he has also received an apology from the CEO of Brothers of Charity, Michael Hennessy, which, he says, is “very much appreciated going into the future”.

“There are a lot of good people out there and when they became aware of our situation they stood tall.

“Nuala Kelly and Louise Carey of the HSE visited our home and then very swiftly acquired a place in the day service building in Foynes and put a package together for Siobhan to return which included staff from Bluebird Care to look after Siobhan. Manager Paula and her staff have been excellent in their care.”

Mr Noonan acknowledged “the wonderful care that Siobhán receives at the Brothers of Charity.”

“That has never been the issue and it’s very much appreciated,” said Mr Noonan who also expressed his delight that Siobhán’s key worker has also returned to assist her.

“Siobhán is delighted to be back at her service and that’s all that matters,” said Mr Noonan who also paid tribute to Cllr Liam Galvin for his assistance, the media for their coverage of his family’s plight, the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Collins for his support “and all who contacted us and sent messages of goodwill and support.”

“Now it’s time to move forward. We hope our story helps others with special needs to get the service that they are fully entitled to,” said Mr Noonan.