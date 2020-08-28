Louise Loves: Concert4Cancer plugs in for Marie Keating Foundation

Some of the best of Irish and UK artists come together this Friday for a Concert4Cancer to help raise vital funds for cancer support services in Ireland.

A televised benefit concert on August 28 will see artists such as Ronan Keating, Gary Barlow and Kodaline perform to encourage donations to the Marie Keating Foundation.

A host of Irish and UK musicians have come together to announce ‘Concert4Cancer’, a televised benefit concert to raise much needed funds for cancer support services in Ireland. Concert4Cancer will be aired on Virgin Media One on Friday August 28th at 9pm.

Singer and Marie Keating Foundation patron, Ronan Keating explained to Spin South West why this concert means so much to him

“It is 22 years since I lost my Mam to breast cancer. She was just 51 when she died and our whole family was devastated. There isn’t anyone in Ireland who hasn’t been affected by cancer in some way and the COVID-19 pandemic has really highlighted how crucial it is that cancer patients have access to information they can trust and support they can rely on. The Marie Keating Foundation has been hit hard by the cancellation of so many of their fundraising events but their team has never stopped working to ensure their services are supporting cancer patients and survivors many of whom are continuing to cocoon. I am so grateful to all of these amazing acts for giving so generously of their time and talent for this great cause and to everyone who is able to donate and does so, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Line-up highlights include:

Ronan Keating

Gary Barlow

The Coronas

Kodaline

Aimée

Nathan Carter

Paddy Casey

Brian Kennedy

Lisa Lambe

Lisa McHugh

Hot House Flowers

Riverdance will also perform tomorrow night – along with many other special guests!

The Marie Keating Foundation’s income has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, down an estimated 35-40%. This comes at a time when the demand for their services has increased dramatically and the Foundation has had to mobilise and move services on-line to ensure it continues to support cancer patients and survivors at every step of their journey, especially at a time when they need it most.