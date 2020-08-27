Limerick schools and pupils are  'through the looking glass'

NIALL Collins is the Minister for State at the Department of Further and Higher Education but he was back in the classroom recently.

Minister Collins visited Patrickswell NS to see the handiwork of Heating Engineer Supplies (HES)

HES, which is based in Patrickswell, have been operating throughout the Covid-19 lockdown to supply essential services and recently diversified when they were requested to supply PPE outside of their normal range.

“One of their recent projects was working with Patrickswell NS in preparation for staff and pupils safe return,” said Minister Collins, who saw what they have made to help prevent the spread of Covid.

HES has designed and manufactured a shatterproof, polycarbonate screen to safely maximise pupil numbers as they return. This will enable children to work together and minimise the potential spread of infection.

Minister Collins praised HES and the school staff for this innovative approach. As the long-awaited first day of school nears – some are reopening from this Thursday – Minister Collins said children are looking forward to it.

“Parents, teachers and ourselves are confident but apprehensive, hoping that everything goes well. We need to get normality back into kids’ lives,” said Minister Collins, who thanked principals and teachers across County Limerick and the country for doing everything in their power to reopen schools as safely as possible.

“I would like to pay tribute to the work that is being undertaken at a local school level to ensure that we can reopen our schools. We are fully focused on ensuring our children have a safe environment to return to and the work you are doing is critical to achieving that goal,” said Minister Collins.

To date around €160 million has been issued to schools in direct funding to cover minor works, employing support to assist with reopening, cleaning costs and PPE costs. This does not include the cost of the additional teaching posts sanctioned. 250,000 age-appropriate posters on handwashing, face coverings and other hygiene measures have been sent to schools.

“I hope that these extra resources are of value to schools as they continue their preparations. It is important that we put an emphasis on the wellbeing of the whole school community as this year’s school reopening will pose different challenges for everyone. We will continue to communicate with principals, students, parents and all stakeholders over the next couple of weeks and update all materials as necessary,” he said.