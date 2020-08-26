Limerick businesswoman makes history

A BALLINGARRY woman has made a bit of history after being elected first female chairperson of the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA) in its 35 year history.

The association is the representative group for venture capital and private equity firms in Ireland.

Ms Buckley, who is a business studies graduate of the University of Limerick, set up the Western Development Commission investment fund.

this is a statutory body established to promote social and economic development in the western region covering the counties of Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo. It operates a seed and venture capital fund focused on the western region.

Commenting on her election Ms Buckley said: “It’s an honour to be elected the first woman to chair the Irish Venture Capital Association. It should be noted that the four most senior roles in the association of chairperson, director general, vice chair and manager are now held by women.”

She added: “The programme for government recognised the strategic role that venture capital has to play in the Irish economy in these challenging times and post Brexit. The association looks forward to working in partnership with government to further develop the sector to support more world class start-up and scaling Irish companies.”

Ms Buckley has over 25 years’ experience in investing, managing and advising small firms across a range of sectors.

She set up the Western Development Commission investment fund negotiating the original €32m exchequer allocation with government.

She also devised the evergreen strategy which has allowed the fund to become self-financing since 2010 and she has overseen the investment of more than €60m in over 200 SME, community and micro enterprises.

Gillian takes over the chair of the IVCA from Neil McGowan, director of MML Growth Capital Partners Ireland, who has completed his term of office.