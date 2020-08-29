Big changes as Limerick's Desmond College responds to Covid-19

THINGS are going to be very different for the 450-or-so students of Desmond College, as they return to the school.

Principal Vourneen Gavin Barry and her staff in Newcastle West have been working hard to reorganise the school to ensure social distancing is respected.

Nothing has been left to chance, with Ms Barry herself hauling desks and tables around the school to ensure everything is in order ahead of the arrival of first years on Monday.

“The school will look so different. We have so much still to do. When students come in, it will be straight to their base classroom. Desks will be spaced out with markings to ensure everyone remains in the same position. We’ll have names on desks, so we will know who is sitting at every desk in case of anything further down the line,” she explained.

The biggest difference will be rather than students going from classroom-to-classroom in the day, they will remain in one place.

It will be the teachers who will move around rooms – not the other way around, as has been the case for decades.

In these rooms, clutter has been removed.

”We took out filing cabinets, presses and put them into a secure common area where staff will be able to leave them in the centre of the school. The classrooms will look very different,” Ms Barry acknowledged.

Perhaps the toughest thing from the students’ point of view will be the fact they will only be able to mix within their class group.

”In the past, they were moving around the school. Now they’d be based in just one class. They were able to mix with other class groups and year groups. Now they won’t be able to do that,” Ms Barry said.

This is because classrooms will be in zoned areas at Desmond College.

Students will all be based in their own corridor with their own toilet facilities and staggered lunchtimes and breaks to aid social distancing. The canteen is off-limits, with lunches delivered to the classroom.

”From a young person’s point of view, mixing and socialising is their world. It’s everything to them. That’s going to be difficult,” she said.

One thing Desmond College does have going for it is the fact it is already a hugely high-tech school – Google Classroom and Apple TV were already common-place before students left.

Sadly, trad groups, work experience and sport are all out of the question right now.

”We have to get this first bit right before we even see where we go with any of these things down the line,” the principal concluded.