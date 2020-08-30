Limerick teacher diary: Hazel Curran on rising to the challenge of back to school

AS THE summer holidays draw to a close and I await to commence the new school year at Doon Convent National School, I cannot help but wonder what this term will bring.

As the well-known saying goes ‘the only certainty in life is the uncertainty that it brings’ - That is never truer for the class of 2020.

As a young child, I have a distinct memory of the final night of the summer holidays. Carefully opening my bag, inhaling the scent of new books as much as my lungs would possibly allow, meticulously inspecting the contents of my new pencil case, before ascending to bed to the joyful sway of the closing credits of Glenroe. Alas, we are no longer graced with the presence of Miley and Biddy on our screens.

Funnily enough the routine has not altered too much as the years have moved on. I still get the flutters in my tummy as I close my eyes and attempt to sleep and although I have three alarms at the ready, there is still that added fear that I might just sleep in. This year, as the staccato sound awakens my senses and lifts my eyelids open, it will signify a new beginning for not only me but for all staff members, pupils, parents, and the community in which each school exists. Each component of this complex web of connectedness weaves a dimension of uncertainty. This cloud of uncertainty triggered by updated guidance, whispers of more lockdowns and a fear of the unknown.

Despite all this, I am excited to return to my school. I am eager to see my third and fourth classes, to meet my fellow colleagues and to be connected in every element that encompasses our physical, social, and cultural school environment.

As much as the distance learning fulfilled certain criteria, there is nothing like being fully present with the children in your care and embracing the moments when new knowledge triggers the illumination of inspiration and ignites a lifelong passion for learning.

No one is immune to the omnipresence of Covid 19 and the unprecedented measures undertaken to contain its spread. Now, more than ever, the area of wellbeing and mental health promotion is vital as we move forward. In recent years, policy makers and schools have been working endlessly to create a well-becoming culture to assist children in facing life’s challenges.

The school environment plays a key role in the promotion of positive mental health and wellbeing. In order for these areas to permeate all aspects of school life a multidimensional approach is required. A connection between the home and school environment is a powerful tool in relation to the holistic education of all children. This union is pivotal in fostering a positive sense of wellbeing, a shared understanding and allowing all students to acknowledge the unique power within themselves and the collective powers of family, friends, teachers and all school staff in relation to building a sense of wellbeing and in this extraordinary time.

I am confident that the collective powers of school staff, parents, and children themselves will rise to this challenge and support each other’s mental health and psychosocial wellbeing. Here are some coping strategies and techniques that I plan on incorporating into my classroom to relax and soothe my children as they transition into the new school term.

YOGA

A healthy body equals a healthy mind. Cultivating a physically educated and physically active school community is essential during theses times.

Having qualified as a yoga teacher this year; I am even more convinced of the power that it possesses. It is essentially the yoking or joining together of the body and mind. A large body of evidence suggests that yoga has multiple health benefits for children and adults alike such as the calming the nervous system, increasing strength and breath control and improving emotional regulation.

THE SMILE BOX

As part of my own recent research work with the Professional Development Service for Teachers (PDST) I devised the concept of a Smile Box in relation to supporting children’s wellbeing. The Smile Box is essentially a box containing items that bring joy to each individual. I believe that no two realities are the same and therefore each individuals concept of happiness is different. It is through the children’s own self-reflection journey on what brings them joy that inevitably enables them to come up with ideas such as a cuddly toy, a photograph of family, friends or a special memory, self-care cards etc.

These are just some of the ideas that I will be bringing to my classroom this term. As I stated previously no two realities are the same and no two teachers approaches will be the same. That is the magic of being of being uniquely human, we all have our own authentic way to connect and to join subject and self.

So, as the school term draws closer, the musings of my mind cannot help but see school staff, teachers and the pupils of 2020 entering the classroom similar to Warrior II yoga pose our right hand in the past, our left hand in the future but our heart will be in the present. We will welcome the new normal, we are aware that our shiny new school bags will carry an extra load this year, but our educational goal remains the same. Ní neart go cur le chéile; unity is strength. So, let us inhale the future together, united in our intentions because it is through connection, consideration and collaboration that wonderful things can be accomplished.

Wishing you all school staff, parents and pupils safe return and every success in 2020.