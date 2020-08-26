Yet another Status Yellow rainfall warning for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Offaly.

It is valid from 1am this Thursday, August 27 until 1am on Friday morning.

"Intense and potentially thundery downpours are expected on Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding.

"Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also," say Met Eireann.