Newcastle West has only begun to fight back - Mayor of Limerick Michael Collins

WE have everything a town would want and can offer. All we need is for people to promote it.”

That's the verdict of the Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Collins, who represents his hometown of Newcastle West.

Limerick's county town is back open after the long, testing Covid-19 lockdown - and it's ready to welcome both tourists and locals to its streets once more.

“We have a huge amount to offer. The big promotion I would always use is our women's boutiques in Newcastle West, it's known as the Munster capital of ladies' fashion. So this is a big draw for the commercial heart of Newcastle West. Then we have lovely pubs, restaurants and cafes,” the mayor said.

But the area is not just a shopping mecca - there's plenty for culture vultures and historians too, Cllr Collins added.

“From a tourist attraction point of view, we have Desmond Hall which is the castle, and the Castle Demesne which is 77 acres of woodland and park, then we have the Great Southern Greenway which is currently being upgraded so there's lots of money being spent there. So we've lots to offer from an attraction point of view to welcome people to Newcastle West,” he said.

And if you need a place to stay, there are Hotels, which successfully re-opened after the closure .

Situated on the N21, Newcastle West, is just a 40 minute drive from the city.

There are exciting plans for Newcastle West going forward, with the mayor hopeful the impending transport plan will see the town becoming “one big public open space”.

“I want Main Street to be very much a part of that, and the Square which is a fantastic centre to our town.

“That will need to be upgraded. We need to look at providing large car parking facilities for the Square. It would be my vision that there be no traffic in the Square in the long term.

“But to do that, we need to offer plenty of parking just off the Square,” he said.

See what Newcastle West and surrounds has to offer and as the saying goes, “you'll never know until you go” - This piece was published as an intro to a 9 page Newcastle West feature which is published in today's Limerick Leader.