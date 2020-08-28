Limerick's Denise Chaila considered CCTV after online abuse

A LIMERICK hip-hop artist has opened up about the online abuse and racism she has endured which resulted in her having a discussion with her mother about installing CCTV at their home.

Denise Chaila who is the highest-charting Irish female soloist so far in 2020 says she is experiencing a lot more racial targeting because she is in the limelight “and I am a direct challenge to what is considered Irish for a lot of people who want Irish-ness to mean whiteness”.

“I live with my family and I’m constantly worried that someone who is upset or angry will use them as a target for their ire instead of me because I can hold it. I chose this,” said Denise who was raised in Zambia until the age of eight and moved to Limerick from Dublin at the age of 18.

“But,” she went on, “I’ve got two younger siblings, a younger brother and sister, and a mom and dad who get really sad when they search my name on Twitter sometimes because they are like ‘what kind of physical safety needs to be implemented to make sure that you don’t feel that you are looking over your shoulder when you walk down the street or when you come back home?’”

Denise, 26, described this as “a really heartbreaking position to be in because I don’t really know of any other white musician who at this level of their career has had to sit down with their mom and have a serious discussion about whether or not to install CCTV in their house, just in case.

“That was the point at which I was like yes, I don’t let it get to me on a certain level but yes there are also real life consequences to online anger and because a lot of those people don’t use their name or show their faces, it’s hard to tell who those people are. And a lot of racists are very, very nice people when they are not talking to black people.”

Denise has been part of the Limerick music scene since 2012. In 2019, she released her first EP Dual Citizenship. Her song Chaila with its catchy melody brought her a wider audience again.

Addressing her own experiences of racism, Denise said “until you are in that body experiencing that feeling there are things that you will be sensitive to that nobody else in the world would pick out, but you know when you know.”.

The racial abuse she says is institutional.

“It’s embedded in the psyche and in the laws in the institutes of every European country I’ve ever been in.”

Racism in Ireland she feels “is a very difficult thing to tackle”

“I think a lot of people compare racism to whether or not they are nice or good people whereas racism is an ideology like men who are sexist might open the even open the door for you but they don’t think a woman should run the country or they don’t want to work with a woman on a project.

“I also know that there is an eternal hierarchy that they might not even understand that they are holding onto. That in itself is a really big monster to conquer.”

She said she has experienced a lot of exclusion and has also experiences of being “lucky to leave a situation without it exciting to violence because people are angry that I am occupying this space”.

“That’s something I have been thinking about a lot more that has been happening since the pandemic and since I could be out in the world - there are a lot of people who are really angry that this conversation is even a conversation and I don’t feel comfortable or safe walking to Tesco on my own just in case someone is disgruntled and needs to prove a point. The Black Lives Matter Protests were really important to me. It needed to be done. It needed to be said,” said Denise who was named the Limerick Person of the Month.