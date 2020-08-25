Thousands without electricity in Limerick

STORM Francis is already been felt in County Limerick with thousands currently without power.

The biggest fault is in the city with over 2,000 affected in Singland. Parts of Caherconlish, Cappamore, Adare, Lough Gur and Banogue are also without power. ESB estimate it will be restored around 1pm / 2pm.

In the event of a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1850 372999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided and the public are advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.