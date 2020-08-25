Limerick Gardai appeal for witnesses following burglary at knifepoint

Limerick Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in the Ballyclough area of Ballincurra Weston on Thursday August 20.

Two males called to a house, purporting to be from the ESB. Once they were given access to the property they held the occupants at knifepoint while a significant amount of cash was taken from the house. They made good their escape in a 2003 black BMW approximately 20 minutes later.

Any person who has any information on this crime or may have seen the black BMW involved is asked to contact Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station who are investigating the matter.