27 suspected Covid-19 cases await results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE 27 suspected Covid-19 cases awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick.

This is the highest for any hospital in the country, of the 158 total suspected cases nationwide.

UHL has seen a decrease in confirmed cases, from five on Monday to three on Tuesday. This is joint-highest with Tallaght Hospital.

There are no suspected or confirmed cases in UHL’s intensive care unit.

Limerick saw nine new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total tally to 697, according to the HSE.