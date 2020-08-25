27 suspected Covid-19 cases await results at University Hospital Limerick

Fintan Walsh

Reporter:

Fintan Walsh

Email:

fintan.walsh@limerickleader.ie

27 suspected Covid-19 cases await results at University Hospital Limerick

THERE ARE 27 suspected Covid-19 cases awaiting test results at University Hospital Limerick. 

This is the highest for any hospital in the country, of the 158 total suspected cases nationwide. 

UHL has seen a decrease in confirmed cases, from five on Monday to three on Tuesday. This is joint-highest with Tallaght Hospital. 

There are no suspected or confirmed cases in UHL’s intensive care unit. 

Limerick saw nine new Covid-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total tally to 697, according to the HSE. 