Limerick weather: Nothing but rain today!

YOU CAN thank Francis if there's a miserable day ahead of us, as Met Eireann predicts a full day of rain.

The only silver lining in Limerick's forecast is that we may have dodged the worst of it in our sleep, with early morning heavy rainfall somewhat easing into the afternoon.

The rain will ebb lightly in the late morning with heavier showers in the afternoon. This spell will subside in the late afternoon, when we might get a chance of sunlight—if we're lucky—in the early evening after 5pm.

With maximum temperatures ranging between 14 and 16 degrees, it's meant to be slightly overcast and cloudy into the night where we're not expecting any rain. Typical.

In Munster, rain clearing to blustery scattered showers through the morning with some sunny spells developing. Southwesterly winds, veering westerly will be fresh to strong and gale force at times in coastal areas. Westerly winds will ease during the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 Celsius.