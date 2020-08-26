New exhibition of historical Limerick taxidermy launched at the People's Museum 

A very unusual exhibition launches this week in The People's Museum of Limerick, at 2 Pery Square. A collaboration with Limerick Museum, "Get Stuffed" showcases a unique historical collection of Limerick taxidermy. Limerick's natural history - the story of the animals, birds, and fish that inhabited the city and county - is told through a series of stuffed specimens in glass cases.

"It's quite a gothic exhibition, but one I think that children will love," commented Dr Rose Anne White, manager at the People's Museum. "The fact that it occupies our basement mezzanine floor adds to the atmosphere as this is a very hobbit-like low-ceilinged space that is accessed through an old narrow staircase. Between the content of the exhibition itself, and the architecture of the interior space, it makes for quite the experience!"

The exhibition was curated by Limerick historian William T. O'Neill, who has worked on numerous important Limerick collections and archives in the past, including the Johny Brennan rugby collection, and Limerick Council's centenary celebrations of the First World War and the Rising. "Get Stuffed" can be visited from Tuesday to Sunday - see peoplesmuseum.ie for opening hours or email peoplesmuseum@ limerickcivictrust.ie. The People's Museum of Limerick is a project by Limerick Civic Trust.