Put your ‘Boots’ on for charity night walk in Limerick

Boots Ireland has launched this year’s Night Walk in aid of the Irish Cancer Society Night Nurses. Previously Night Walks have taken place in Limerick and various locations across the country and participants walked together to raise funds for this important service, writes Martin Mongan.

This year, due to Covid-19 social distancing guidelines and to ensure everyone’s safety, they are doing things a little differently.

The Boots Night Walk will take place on Monday, September 7 and you choose the location and time of your 5km walk and everyone will walk together from afar.

Alongside the walk, Honour Tags are now on sale in Boots stores nationwide for €2. Customers can purchase a tag in honour of someone who has survived or passed away from cancer.

Ambassador Síle Seoige said: “Having been through cancer, I know how challenging it can be for both the patient and their loved ones. Support services like the Irish Cancer Society's Night Nurses are vital. These incredible people bring such kindness to the homes of those who need it most.