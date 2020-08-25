New dawn as Limerick’s Haven Hub goes on move

A SUPPORT centre which provides a vital service for people in suicidal distress has moved out of its temporary home.

The Haven Hub, which opened in November last year, has moved for the time being from the Limerick Social Services Centre in Henry Street down to Jimmy C’s make-up studio at Steamboat Quay.

It’s because their first home in is unavailable as a result of Covid-19 social distancing restrictions and comes after its proprietor Jimmy Collins agreed to let the rooms out rent-free to the group.

The Haven Hub provides non-judgemental support to people in distress.

In the facility is a room, known as Yazzi’s Family Hub in honour of Yasmin-Lee Williams, who tragically took her own life a year ago this week.

Her mother Sandra Byrnes said: “If the Haven Hub had been open when Yazzi took her life, could she have turned left, and things been different? That I will never know. But if it saves one life, I will sleep better.”

Jimmy, who has been in business for five years at Steamboat Quay, had no hesitation to help out when he saw an advert by the Haven Hub seeking temporary new premises.

“I felt we were down by the river, and it was a perfect location for them. I have five rooms in here which can easily be used. I said to myself If I can help someone in that situation, and it's really at no bother or cost to me, I just thought why not? And I don't understand why many other businesses in the vicinity could not have said you can have a room. In a way, when you've dealt with things personally and you have situations happen in your own family, you want to help. You do identify. You feel a responsibility,” he said.

A year on from her daughter’s passing aged just 24, Sandra continues to keep her memory alive. She has founded Anchor, a support group for parents bereaved by suicide.​

The mum-of-four wants to have an old camper-van repurposed with a defibrillator and other life-saving gear to help people in distress by the river.

She praised Jimmy for being there for her family when Yasmin went missing – and following up with this gesture.

“His kindness will not go forgotten. At the time, we couldn't think straight. He came with to me and my family with a tray full of teas and coffees. That kindness, that gesture, will stay with us,” she said.