Plans are in place for Limerick Island Swim 2020

The Island Swim, a 3.8k charity swim around King's Island in the heart of Limerick City will this year take place on Saturday, September 12.

Once around the top of the Island you swim back to the city where you get a panoramic view of Limerick including sites such as Thomond Park, Thomond Bridge, King Johns Castle, St Mary's Cathedral and the city as it heads out to the Shannon Estuary.

This year's swim will be structured differently in order to comply with government safety regulations.

Mark Dempsey of the Limerick Narwhals is the event director.

“We got confirmation from Swim Ireland that open water swimming can go ahead as long as certain regulations are in place such as swimming in pods of 15.” Mark said.

The Limerick Narwhals will divide the swimmers into groups depending on their swimming ability.

“The fastest swimmers will go first, then 30 seconds later the next group will go and so on.

As the quicker swimmers are going faster it will allow a great stretch or swimmers along the river.” He said.

Each year the John Dempsey Perpetual Memorial trophy goes to a person, group or company who has been a key contributor in the promotion of open water swimming in Limerick.

Last year’s receiver was John Ryan, a World Bronze ice swimming medal winner and one of the many people who pushed to make this worth while event a success.

The Island Swim is an event that showcases Limerick as a suitable venue for open water swimming.

Any donations made will be donated to both the Irish Community Rapid Response Helicopter and local rowing clubs.

The event this year for hte Limerick Narwhals will be a sad one, as they lost one of their members last April.

Micheal Armshaw lost his life in the water as the Irish Community Rapid Response Helicopter tried to save the husband and father-of-two, who was a gentlemen in the eyes of his colleagues and loved ones.

The event is fully booked but email limericknarwhals@gmail.com to be added to the waiting list.