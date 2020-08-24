Al-fresco dining area opens in Limerick

A NEW area allowing alfresco dining and a place for visitors to sit, shop and relax has been opened in Catherine Street.

Work on the parklet, located outside Canteen,kicked off last week and was complete in five days.

It provides seating for 12 with current social distancing restrictions which can increase up to 20, should these restrictions be eased in the future.

Paul Williams, who runs Canteen, said everyone can use the parklet.

“It’s not just for our use, but for everyone on the street and in the city who can use it every day to enjoy picnics or eating out. The consultation on this project was great from Limerick City and County Council, I was shown plans from the start and as a business owner, I’m really happy with the design and the council’s approach,” he said.

The scheme was designed by the design and delivery services in City and County Council in collaboration with its operations and maintenance and parks departments, plus local stakeholder engagement.

It features a multi coloured enclosure with non-slip timber decking and a tall screening of three metre high bamboo planters.

The scheme will also increase the number of cycle stands in the area.

Director of capital investment Seamus Hanrahan said the new parklet will enliven Catherine Street over the coming months.

“We want to enhance the public realm in our city centre for pedestrians and residents and while this is a small scale intervention, the importance of creating this type of public space in our city centre should not be underestimated. The use of colour for this parklet and the type of planting is a welcome addition to the area, as the greening of this section of Catherine Street will complement the lower section of the street’s café quarter and its diversity. I would also like to complement the local contractors and suppliers for their high quality work and diligence in delivering this project,” he said.

It’s the second al-fresco dining area to open in the city – the first in O’Connell Street is located outside Centra.