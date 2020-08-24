THERE WERE 51 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick this Monday morning.

This was the highest level of overcrowding in the country, and accounted for 31% of national overcrowding, according to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The second highest rate of overcrowding was at Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital with 18 patients on trolleys.

Reacting to the figures, Sinn Fein TD Maurice Quinlivan said that "a clear focus on people waiting on trolleys is essential".

A 60-bed block on course for completion by the end of 2020, while a planning permission is being sought for a four-storey 96-bed block at the UHL campus.