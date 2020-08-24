Limerick weather: Met Éireann issue a number of warnings as Storm Francis approaches

Met Éireann have today issued a number of warnings as Storm Francis approaches Ireland. There is a status YELLOW - RAINFALL warning for Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath

Intense rainfall associated with Storm Francis is expected at times Monday night and Tuesday, leading to accumulations of 30 to 50mm with surface flooding.

This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

Valid: 21:00 Monday 24/08/2020 to 21:00 Tuesday 25/08/2020

A status YELLOW - WIND warning for Munster, Dublin, Wexford and Wicklow has also been issued with very windy or stormy conditions expected on Tuesday as Storm Francis crosses Ireland.

Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas). Some disruption is likely and possibly structural damage.

Valid: 06:00 Tuesday 25/08/2020 to 19:00 Tuesday 25/08/2020