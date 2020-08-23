BREAKING: Small increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

AFTER nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick was revealed on Saturday - less than five have been reported this Sunday evening.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today. There has now been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, August 22, the HPSC has been notified of 61 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 27,969 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today - 39 are in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

30 are men / 30 are women and 67% are under 45 years of age. 23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case. 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.



The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "I know that at times we can all feel powerless against Covid-19. But we are not. Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

"But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.