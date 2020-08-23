Drunk driver passed garda jeep travelling at 138kmph on Saturday in County Limerick

A DRUNK driver was arrested following a dangerous driving incident in Adare on Saturday, say gardai.

The motorist passed a high visibility Roads Policing jeep setting up a speed detection checkpoint outside Adare, said a garda spokesperson.

"The vehicle was travelling at 138kmph in a 100km zone. The offender then drove on the wrong side of the road forcing other motorists to take avoidance action and continued at excessively high speed into Adare village.

"Driving conditions were very poor. The driver was stopped in Adare where he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated," said a gard spokesperson.

The driver has been processed at a garda station where he was "twice the legal limit for alcohol". Proceedings have commenced.

"Thank you to the other motorists who co-operated during this incident. Please, never ever drink and drive," said the garda spokesperson.